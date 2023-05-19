The trilogy is a new series of three street art operas which reflect on the environmental disaster we are facing, and the lack of serious climate action. These operas may make you laugh, but they will also make you demand change.

Created by Dumbworld in co-production with Irish National Opera, Music Theatre Wales will be screening the operas at HaverHub on June 6.

All performances will take place outdoors, with the audience listening to the operas on wireless headphones provided.

With words and direction by John McIlduff and music by Brian Irvine, presented in association with Cardiff Singer of the World 2023, this is opera as activism, projected on walls as street art.

“Music Theatre Wales (MTW) is all about re-imagining opera and this is exactly what these Street Art Operas do - making opera in a new way, using it as a pro-active and communicative force that can explore current and relevant issues and sharing it with anyone and everyone.,” said MTW’s artistic director Michael McCarthy.

“Like any piece of street art - The Scorched Earth Trilogy has a message for us that might just play on our emotions: Our world is in an ecological crisis and what are we doing about it?”

The three operas are as follows:

Won’t Bring Back the Snow

A father and daughter polar bear are scavenging bins looking for something to eat. The daughter has an idea: This little white ass, gonna pay for our dinner.

Trickle Down Economics

Is it all Bla Bla Bla? With a mountain of paper representing yet another breakthrough deal, the politicians celebrate their ‘achievements’ and relieve themselves against a wall, drowning in their own satisfaction.

Revival

A wasteland. Children in gas masks. Decay. But children believe there is a future, and plant seeds that will grow into wondrous, colourful plants.

The screening costs £3 with tickets available from Span Arts.

Doors and bar open from 9pm at HaverHub on June 6. The screenings take place from 10pm.