Simon Williams was alleged to have behaved in a sexually inappropriate way towards a woman, including touching her without her consent in a pub last November. He was off duty at the time.

Williams who previously worked for Dyfed-Powys Police in Ceredigion, retired from the force in March whilst the allegations were being investigated.

He fully admitted the offence in interview and received a conditional caution.

An accelerated misconduct hearing was held at Dyfed-Powys Police Headquarters on May 18.

Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis chaired the hearing, and determined that the former officer’s conduct amounted to gross misconduct.

Had Williams still been a serving police officer, he would have been sacked, Chief Constable Lewis said.

Williams has also now been added to the College of Policing barred list – which prevents him from re-entering the police service or specified law enforcement.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cockwell, described Williams’ actions as “totally unacceptable”.

“Dyfed-Powys Police expects the highest standards of professional behaviour from its officers and staff, both on and off duty,” he said.

“The behaviour of Mr Simon Williams was totally unacceptable and the force will continue to relentlessly pursue any allegations of a sexual nature from both a criminal and misconduct perspective.

“The outcome of today’s hearing is reflective of this approach and I hope reassures the public that the Force will do all it can to maintain high standards in respect of the conduct of its officers and staff, whether on or off duty and whether still serving or not.”