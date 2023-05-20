Where the Red Kite Flies is a photographic project following the young people of who grew up at the Lammas Tir y Gafel Eco Village and surrounding community.

Taking its name from lyrics to a song written by Holly Young who grew up in the area, the title references the birds of prey that can be seen soaring above the fields in this area.

Amanda Jackson has been photographing the eco village since 2010 and, from 2013-2021, created her series To Build A Home.

This focused on the people living in the community, among them the children who are now the teenagers and young adults featured in Where the Red Kite Flies.

With a collaborative, sometimes playful approach, this window into a small world celebrates a less conventional way of life, where people have a strong connection to the land.

One of the young people photographed by Amanda described living in the community as ‘growing up in a state of bucolic wonderment’.

"I am delighted to be bringing the exhibition so close to the heart of the project,” said Amanda. “It feels very special to be exhibiting in such a beautiful eco building which reflects the ethos of the series."

The exhibition is running at Y Stiwdio, Hermon, until June 3rd. It is open from Monday to Friday, 11am - 3pm.

On Fridays, members of the public can also receive free energy advice from the Pembrokeshire Energy Support Service team, who will be at the exhibition from 11am until 3pm. There is no need to book, just show up.