NOSTALGIA allows us to relive memories from years gone by and is usually triggered by hearing or seeing something that reminds us of the topic.
Recently, we've been delving into the Western Telegraph archives and submissions from our nostalgia group to bring you some photos from across the county which could remind you of some great times, people and places.
This week, we take a look at some old photos of people and places in Neyland from years gone by, including railways, scenic views, carnivals and much more.
Do you recognise any of these people or places? Or do you remember the events that they were in?
We have a nostalgia group on Facebook where you are welcome to share pictures and memories of the region, which may be featured online and in print! To join, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here