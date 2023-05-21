Recently, we've been delving into the Western Telegraph archives and submissions from our nostalgia group to bring you some photos from across the county which could remind you of some great times, people and places.

This week, we take a look at some old photos of people and places in Neyland from years gone by, including railways, scenic views, carnivals and much more.

Do you recognise any of these people or places? Or do you remember the events that they were in?

Neyland Fish Market. Picture: Jeff Dunn

2017 Remembrance Day service. Picture: Lisa Soar

Neyland Railway in the 1950s. Picture: Peter Radford via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Neyland Carnival 2017.

The Docks and Neyland Railways station.

Neyland High Street

John Street, Neyland in 10190s. Picture: Eiriof B Davies

We have a nostalgia group on Facebook where you are welcome to share pictures and memories of the region, which may be featured online and in print! To join, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.