Janet Marion Skone (nee Gwyther. Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully on Saturday, May 6 of Janet Skone of Croft Court, The Green, Pembroke and formerly of Bush Street, Pembroke Dock. She was 78 and had been predeceased by her husband, Glyn and also their son, Andrew. She will be greatly missed by all her children, grandchildren and all her wider family.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 30 with a service at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 11am followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. Family flowers only please. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN. Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Reginald William “Reggie” Hathway (Hundleton)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 7 of Reginald William "Reggie" Hathway of Hundleton. He was 93 and will be greatly missed by all his family.

The funeral will take place on Friday, May 26 with a service at St. David's Church, Hundleton at 2pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Reggie for St. David's Church may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115,who are carrying out the arrangements.

Denis Curry (Llanycefn)

Denis passed away at home on Tuesday, May 2, aged 104 years. He will be sadly missed by his wife Jenny, family and many friends.

The funeral service takes place on Friday, May 26 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. If you are unable to attend the service, please use details below for the webcast link Webcast Login PIN 587-7035 https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view No flowers but donations in memory of Denis, if desired, made payable to Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Peter Arthur Webb (Haverfordwest)

Peter passed away peacefully on April 18 aged 99 years. Much loved husband to the late Mattie, father to Robert and father-in-law to Shelter, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service took place on Tuesday, May 9 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Ronald Lloyd Griffiths MBE (Keeston)

Ronald Lloyd Ron Griffiths, formerly of West Lane Keeston, passed away suddenly, May 15 in Brabazon Nursing Home in Dublin. Ron is survived by his loving wife Yvonne, Steve his son, grandchildren Claire and Alison and great grandchildren Aaron, Caitlin, Thomas and Elouise.

Rhys Bowen (Abergwaun)

Yn dawel yng Nghartref y Bedyddwyr Glyn Nest ddydd Mercher, Mai 10, Gwynfor Rhys Bowen, (gynt Capel Newydd ac Abergwaun) yn 86 mlwydd oed. Priod annwyl y ddiweddar Marion, tad a thad-yng-nghyfraith cariadus Graham ac Eira, Annette ac Antony, 'Dacu' tyner Neil, Lee, Ross, Beca a Mari, hen-dadcu balch Alex, Aoife a Caoimhe, brawd hoffus Mary a John.

Peacefully at Glyn Nest Care Home on Wednesday, May 10, Gwynfor Rhys Bowen (formerly of Newchapel and Fishguard) aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Marion, much loved father and father-in-law of Graham and Eira, Annette and Antony, dear 'Dacu' of Neil, Lee, Ross, Beca and Mari, proud great-grandfather of Alex, Aoife and Caoimhe, fond brother of Mary and John.

Gwasanaeth cyhoeddus ddydd Mercher, Mai 24 yn Amlosgfa Parc Gwyn, Arberth am 2.30 o'r gloch. Blodau'r teulu yn unig, rhoddion, os dymunir, i 'Glyn Nest Cartref y Bedyddwyr'' trwy law Mrs Lowri Evans, Trefnyddion Angladdau Colin Phillips a'i Ferched, 4 Stryd Morgan, Aberteifi Ffon: 01239 621192.

Public funeral service on Wednesday, May 24 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to 'Glyn Nest Residential Home' c/o Mrs Lowri Evans of Colin Phillips and Daughters Funeral Directors, 4 Morgan Street, Cardigan Tel: 01239 621192.

Tony Beeken (Templeton)

The death occurred peacefully at Brooklands Nursing Home, Saundersfoot on Thursday, May 4 of Tony Beeken, aged 84 years formerly of Templeton, Narberth. Loving husband of Cynthia, brother of the late Fred, dearly cherished father of Julian, Steve, Wynne and Julie, beloved father-in-law to Helen and Kimberley, Bampi and Great-Bampi.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 17 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10.45am. There were family flowers only. Donations in memory of Tony to Parkinson's Research may be made c/o E. C Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth, SA67 8QH or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk