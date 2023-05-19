Simon Jones, of Laws Street in Pembroke Dock, is accused of two offences of indecency with a child under 16, one of indecent assault, and one of sexual assault of a child.

Jones, 63, pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared at Swansea Crown Court.

One of the indecency charges is dated between January 1, 1993 and December 31, 1995, while the second is alleged to have taken place between January 1, 1995 and December 31, 1996.

The indecent assault is dated between January 1, 2003 and December 31, 2003, and involved a woman aged 16 or over.

The charge of sexual assault relates to allegations between January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2006. The offence involved an eight-year-old girl.

All of the offences were alleged to have taken place in Milford Haven.

Jones will face a trial on December 11.