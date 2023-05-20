Then be sure to RSVP to the Gardens of Tenby volunteer meeting taking place on Tuesday May 30 at 14:00 in the community edible garden (the Gilroy Phillips Memorial Garden) on the corner of South Cliff and Sutton Streets.

Hosted by a group of passionate volunteers, this event gives an opportunity to meet other volunteers working in Tenby's parks and gardens, to swap ideas and information, and just to get to know each other.

Those who are interested in volunteering are also welcome.

Anne Draper, Tenby Town Council community engagement officer, said: "I am super proud to be part of something that brings the local community together.

"Plants and people have the power to create lasting change, and we want to harness that power by creating a volunteer network dedicated to the care of our beautiful parks and gardens.

"You don’t need any previous experience, just enthusiasm and a willingness to get a bit mucky.

"So come along to this gathering and join the growing community of green-fingered enthusiasts in Tenby. RSVP at https://events.more-human.co.uk/event/1684506601697x731011354380468200 and together, let's make our local environment more beautiful and welcoming."