The first man, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, but is from Pembroke Dock, was ordered to pay £26,722.16 for the period between October 17, 2015, and August 26, 2022.

The court granted the orders for payment after finding that the Child Maintenance Group had sent the relevant notice to the defendant within the allocated time frame and that the defendant is liable to make the payments and has not made them.

A second man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, but is from Saundersfoot, was ordered to pay £4,825.44 in unpaid child support and enforcement fees by Cardiff Magistrates Court on May 4.

The money is for the period between September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2022.