Sea-lovers are today being given the chance to explore for themselves the magic and mystery of a magnificent tall ship, when the Klevia drops anchor at Hobb’s Point in Pembroke Dock and opens her hatches for people to visit, free of charge.

Built in 1936 as a fishing boat in the North Sea, the Klevia was restored and traditionally rigged as a gaff ketch in later years.

The historic beauty was recently chartered to sail the coast of Wales from Port Penrhyn in Bangor to the Milford waterway and she sailed into Milford Marina in all her glory on Wednesday afternoon.

Throughout Thursday and Friday, she undertook activities with Ysgol Harri Tudor in Pembroke Dock and Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard and this morning (Saturday) she is offering two-hour taster sails between 11am and 1pm.

This afternoon the public are being invited on board, free of charge, between 2pm and 5pm to explore the tall ship and also meet the mighty Cranogwen, otherwise known as Sarah Jane Rees.

Born in 1839 in the coastal village of Llangrannog, just north of Aberporth, Sarah Jane Rees was something of a precocious child who insisted on accompanying her mariner father to sea rather than sewing and cooking as all little girls were expected to do in 19th century rural Wales.

She was taught Latin and astronomy by retired local schoolmaster Hugh Davies and later studied navigation in London where she gained her master’s certificate, which allowed her to command a ship in any part of the world.

In 1859 Sarah Jane set up her own navigation school in her home village of Llangrannog.

She had two romantic friendships with women, first with Fanny Rees until her death from tuberculosis,and then with Jane Thomas which continued for the rest of Rees's life.

Today, visitors to the Klevia will have an opportunity to meet the iconic Cranogwen, thanks to leading actor Lynwen Haf Roberts who will be performing extracts from her current one-woman show, entitled ‘Cranogwen’.