Michelle Smith was woken up by a loud banging noise coming from outside her property on the High Street just before 3am.

She ran to the window and saw that her Hyundai i20 had been hit so hard it had mounted the pavement opposite to Morrison’s supermarket.

“My car is a complete write-off,” Michelle told the Western Telegraph.

“It was hit with such force that it was pushed onto the pavement. The damage to the other car must be considerable too, and it’s highly likely that the force of the impact would have caused injuries to the driver.”

As soon as Michelle discovered what had happened, she ran out onto the street to find out the full extent of the crash.

“The side of my car was completely smashed in and the tyre was punctured.

The damaged tyre (Image: Western Telegraph)

“My neighbour heard the bang too, and she saw the car that was responsible continue to drive up into Kensington Road and drive on towards Honeyborough.

“It’s likely that the car that hit me had driven up from the Brunel Quay area and then as it drove past the Chinese take-away on the High Street, probably lost control at the corner.”

Michelle alerted police officers of the incident and they arrived on the scene soon after 3am.

The hit-and-run driver now has 24 hours in which to report his or her involvement in the incident. Failure to do so will result in the incident being treated as a crime.

Meanwhile Neyland residents are calling on the council to review the traffic calming measures that currently operate along the High Street and Kensington Road.

“Both these areas have been raised at previous meetings of Neyland town council as there’s a great concern for pedestrians’ safety, particularly children and the elderly when they cross to road to go to the Co-op supermarket and Morrisons,” said high Street resident Leah Unwin.

“Cars travel way too fast along this stretch – only last year a car ricocheted off a property in Kensington Road. Fortunately there were no pedestrians on the pavement at the time, but this is a matter which really needs to be acted upon before it’s too late.”

If anyone has CCTV footage or doorbell videos which may show a vehicle being driven through Neyland at around 2.45am this morning (Saturday, May 20), they are asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police by phoning 101