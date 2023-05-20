Reports are coming in of severe traffic delays following a collision at the Pont Abraham roundabout.
The delays are currently affecting traffic travelling easbound on the M4.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that there is currently a heavy flow of vehicles in the area, with the result that the tailbacks are becoming extensive.
People are being asked to avoid the area, if possible.
