This month the couple's ceaseless dedication has truly paid off after Upton Castle was named as one of only 12 Welsh gardens to be included in the Royal Horticultural Society’s Partner Gardens for 2023.

“It was an extremely brave move for my parents to take on a challenge of this magnitude back in 2007 and I’m so very proud of what they’ve achieved,” said their daughter, Imogen.

“The gardens have meant, and continue to mean, so very much to them so it’s a great honour that their work has been recognised in this way by the RHS."

Steve, Prue and Imogen (Image: Western Telegraph)

What makes Upton Castle gardens stand out is the extraordinary number of ‘champion’ trees - or largest species - which they contain. These include the rare Davidia Involucrate (Handerkerchief Tree to you and me), the Drimus Winterii, the Ginko Biloba and the magnificent fern leaf beech.

The gardens boasts no fewer than 17 champion trees which is the largest number in the whole of Wales, and 15 county champions, which is the highest number in Pembrokeshire. And its millennial yew is deemed to be around 900 years old.

Upton Castle gardens is also one of the few gardens in south Wales to boast a formal rose garden which becomes resplendent in June and continues throughout the summer. One of the blooms to look out for is the resplendent 'Rhapsody in Blue', which is a particular favourite of Prue's.

The acid soil is especially suited to rhododendrons, camelias and magnolias with the result that many of the originals plants that were planted by the previous owner, namely Stanley Neale in the 1920s, continue to thrive.

Neale was himself an extremely knowledgeable and successful gardener who undertook the main landscaping and planting of Upton Castle, by introducing a large variety of exotic trees and shrubs.

“When my father retired from his import and export business, he desperately wanted a new challenge as that’s the sort of man he is,” laughs Imogen.

“And when he and my mother discovered Upton Castle, they realised just how truly amazing a place it is. Properties like this are few and far between.”

An archaeological evaluation of the castle was filmed by the Time Team in 2013. It is thought to have been built in the 13th century by the Malefant family while the chapel, probably once the parish church for Nash-cum-Upton, is thought to have originated in the 12th or 13th century.

“When my parents arrived, the garden was wild and completely overgrown,” continued Imogen.

“And this was possibly a blessing as my father was able to retrace the original design and maintain some of those features created by Stanley Neale."

It’s geographical location in a sheltered valley on the banks of the River Cleddau surrounded by mature woodland enables it to enjoy a warm, maritime climate. This can be appreciated in its spectacular herbaceous borders and Georgian walled garden which is planted with fruit and vegetables, a hedged herb garden and a new border dedicated to plants that attract bees and butterflies, which is so important for pollination of the vegetables and mature fruiting trees.

And what makes Upton Castle Gardens even more special is the fact the they're ‘real’ gardens, in the sense that the occasional weed can be seen poking through through the beauty that extends throughout its 35 acres.

“Naturally a tremendous amount of work is involved in maintaining the gardens and also in manning the reception office so if anybody has a bit of spare time to help as a volunteer, we would love to hear from them,” added Imogen.

"It really is a very special place to be."

If anyone is interested in getting involved, they should email Imogen on imogen@uptoncastle.com

The gardens are open to the public seven days a week. Admission is £6 for adults and £1.50 for children.