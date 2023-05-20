The fire damage took place earlier this week at Llangwm Play Park.

“It’s very disappointing to see an area like this which has been enhanced through public funding being damaged in such a dreadful way,” commented Llangwm county councillor, Michael John.

The park is in the process of being developed by Tirion’s Rainbow, which is a community group set up in memory of five-year-old Tirion Preddy who lost her short battle with a brain tumour in 2017.

The group are in the process of creating a natural place space that can be accessed and enjoyed by children of all ages and abilities. Phase one of the project was completed last year and a fund-raising drive is currently underway to finance phase two.

“A lot of new equipment has been installed in the park, the ground has been resurfaced and much of the existing equipment is being improved so that children can have a pleasurable experience when they visit the park,” said Cllr John.

“It’s extremely sad to see this sort of thing happening in our village.”

As a result of the damage, PCSO Adam Thomas and Laura Galdo-Morgan of the Arson Reduction Team recently conducted a joint patrol of the area with Cllr Michael John.