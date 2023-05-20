As ministers have begun the restriction of the medicine due to shortages within the UK, with Government issuing a serious shortage protocol (SSP) for Utrogestan 100mg capsules.

The restriction means that pharmacists will be able to dispense a maximum of two months’ supply per prescription in a bid to ensure women who use hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can continue to access treatment.

It comes as the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), Utrogestan is expected to be in intermittent supply until late this year.

Ministers have restricted the sales of menopause drug Utrogestan due to supply chain issues. (Image: PA)

Manufacturer Besins shared that they were increasing supply but were currently struggling to meet rising demand.

Speaking of the shortages, Women’s minster Maria Caulfield said: “Today’s decisive action will mean more women will be able to access this medicine, and I want to reassure women that the vast majority of HRT products are in good supply.

“The overall supply of HRT products has improved considerably over the last year and I am encouraged by how the industry is responding to the growth in demand and our continued calls for action to boost supply to meet it.

“We continue working to help ensure continuity of supply – which is a key part of increasing support for menopausal and pre-menopausal women and improving their quality of life.”

The DHSC said a serious shortage protocol was a standard procedure, used frequently to manage temporary and potential medicine supply issues.