Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 9.30am and, as a result of the seriousness of the incident, the road remained closed until 3.30pm.

Officers have now confirmed that the collision involved a white VW caddy van, a parked car and a pedestrian who was walking along the A487.

One man had to be airlifted to hospital as a result of the collision and his condition is described as critical but stable.

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Police are now appealing for anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage relating to the collision to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20230519-057.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.