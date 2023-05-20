“The abuse I’ve suffered [from him] has really affected me,” the woman said in a victim impact statement read out to Haverfordwest magistrates’ court earlier this week.

“I’m scared to go out of the house because of him and I’m petrified of further violence from him. But I know that it will come.”

Pleading guilty to two charges of assault by beating and an additional charge of harassment without violence was Jeremiah Jones of Monkton, Pembroke Dock.

The first assault took place on August 18, 2022 and the second assault just two days later.

“He slapped the victim forcefully to the face and then punched and pushed her to the thigh causing bruising,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.

“He was controlling her friendships with other people.”

Jones was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“He’d been working that day and when he got home, he started consuming alcohol and was in excess of eight pints of lager,” he said.

“An argument broke out about her friendship with another woman and things were very fraught, all in all.

“He’d started spending more evenings at home on his own as a result, and it all went downhill from there.

“As a result of these offences, he’s lost everything.”

Jones was sentenced to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation requirement days.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to his victim, £150 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also imposed a two-year restraining order, which will prevent him from having any form of contact with the victim.