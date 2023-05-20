And Pembrokeshire Wurzel fans are in for a treat this summer when the ‘70’s pop icons perform at the 'Cider and Sausage Festival' in Pembroke Castle on Saturday, 1 July.

The ‘scrumpy and western’ band from Somerset first stormed the music scene in 1976 with their number one hit ‘I’ve Got a Brand New Combine Harvester’, closely followed by ‘I Am a Cider Drink’ which soared in at number three.

The Wurzels will be supported at the castle by local bands ‘Preseli Pet & The Bluestone Boys’ and ‘Daisy B and The Daisy Chain’.

It goes without saying that cider will be flowing a-plenty thanks to the award-winning Pembrokeshire Cider Company who will be showcasing their delicious variety of craft ciders while the Castle Kitchen team will be sizzling the taste buds with a marvellous selection of delicious, choice sausages.

There will no seating at the event, but people are welcome to bring their own folding chairs or blankets to sit on.

People are also invited to bring their own picnics however no alcohol can be brought into the venue.

Tickets are priced £24 and are available online at on http://www.pembrokecastle.co.uk and also at the castle gift shop.