And this was after no less than a 486 day break.

“What a brilliant winner!” Peter enthused following yesterday’s win.

“And it was under a great ride from Sean. Well done to all connections.”

Peter Bowen (Image: Peter Bowen)

This afternoon Sean will be having his first experience of Grand Steeple-Chase day after striking up a partnership with Noble Yeats this season, following Sam Waley-Cohen’s retirement from the saddle.

"I’m very excited as the horse has the class to be fourth in the Gold Cup and then fourth in the National off very nearly top weight," said Bowen.

"He’s very classy and he should take to it. He won the National on his first try at the fences and I think he’s quite an adaptable horse so hopefully he can run well."

Bowen will be having his first ride in France but this is proving no barrier to the jockey from Little Newcastle.

"I’ll get over there early, walk the course and I've watched the race being run from the last few years to see how horses jump each fence. So I’ll definitely be doing my homework."

The Bowen yard at Yet Y Rhug has transformed from what began as a modest bungalow and a couple of fields into a top class racing establishment.

Today it houses 70 boxes, including 20 in the recently-constructed American barn.

They train on the six furlong straight uphill all-weather carpet gallop as well as on the four furlong round all-weather carpet gallop which allow the horses to do continuous work at distances of two miles. There is also a one furlong-deep sand gallop.

The yard also has two schooling arenas, both with all-weather carpet surfaces, one of which has both hurdles and fences for schooling.

The yard is less than a stone’s throw from where Peter was raised in Little Newcastle, and where he first began enjoyhing success training point-to-pointers.

Since he started training at the top grade in 1995, his horses have been regular visitors to winner’s enclosures on all the famous racecourses in the land – most of them, of course, a long-distance drive from Pembrokeshire.

Those close to Peter will know of the man’s hard-work, dedication and hands-on approach to the profession that he undoubtedly loves.

He knows each horse in his care by sight and by name each and this includes their likes and dislikes as well as their annoying idiosyncrasies.