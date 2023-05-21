“I appeal to everyone who drives through Solva to drive appropriately,” commented county councillor Mark Carter.

“Unfortunately, we have a no-win situation.

"Solva is unique as it has a number of traffic hazards such as the narrow bridge, the steep hill that leads down into the village from Newgale and the volume of traffic that goes into the harbour car park. And these are problems that simply can’t be resolved.

“As a result, the only solution is down to the drivers’ common sense. People must drive with respect and in a manner that’s conducive to the appropriate road conditions they face when they travel through the village.”

Cllr Carter said that the problem is being further exacerbated by inconsiderate roadside parking which creates poor visibility for motorists.

“People tend to park on the Main Street that leads through Lower Solva but this narrows it down to one lane. And then when the car park fills up, people park on the main road which causes huge problems and presents a real danger for passing motorists as their visiviity is seriously impaired.

“People have got to learn to park carefully and respectfully, to reduce the number of hazards that are already here.”

Previous traffic surveys that were carried out by Pembrokeshire County Council have indicated that excessive speeds aren’t a factor in the ongoing situation.

“There’s no evidence to suggest that people are exceeding the 30mph limit and in September this is going to be reduced to 20, which will hopefully improve the situation even further," continued Cllr Carter.

“Yes, there have been a few incidents over the last few years, but these weren’t the result of people using excessive speeds. They were the result of motorists who failed to apply consideration for the road conditions that face them when they enter the village.

“The problems we have here in Solva can be resolved, and this is by the co-operation of the people visiting Solva and driving through.”

Cllr Mark Carter’s comments were made after police launched an investigation into a road collision that took place at around 9.30 on Thursday morning involving a VW caddy van, a parked car and a pedestrian who was walking along the A487.

As a result of the collision, a man had to be airlifted to hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable.

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Police are now appealing for anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage relating to the collision to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20230519-057.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.