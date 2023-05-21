The award was presented in recognition of their constant commitment to improving patient outcomes by delivering excellent services.

“This is so well deserved, because of the commitment the whole team shows in improving patient care”, said Judith Hardisty, the Interim Chair.

“It was a real honour for me to present them with it this week, and it’s also wonderful to hear that the team receives such great feedback which reflects the approach they work so hard to give to all their patients.”

One of the many ways in which the radiology team are providing outstanding care is to patients who have a suspected diagnosis of lung cancer. These patients need radiological tests, often at very short notice so that the test results can be made available for urgent clinical appointments.

For patients with suspected lung cancer, early diagnosis is key, and radiological examinations are essential to this.