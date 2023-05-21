This is the question being raised following its decision to end car parking at Newport Sands.

Vehicles have been allowed to park on the beach since time immemorial but now, following the Park’s recent purchase of this stretch of the beach, Pembrokeshire National Park has decided that enough is enough.

Their decision was based on what they have described as ‘growing safety concerns’ and ‘decades of damage to the natural environment.’

The only vehicles which will be allowed to drive onto the beach will be emergency services and people requiring ‘essential access'.

But the Park’s decision is being branded as a discriminatory gesture towards the many disabled and elderly people who visit the beach on a regular basis.

“These people are the people who are being trodden on,” said former Newport Town Councillor Adrian Varney.

“They’re using the excuse that parking on the beach is unsafe for people, but in the 53 years that I’ve been coming to Newport Sands, no one has ever been hurt and nothing has ever been reported.

“By making this decision, Pembrokeshire National Parks are breaking the Disability Discrimination Act.”

Adrian Varney is himself the carer of his 32-year-old son Christopher, who has severe medical conditions including cerebral palsy and suffers regular seizures. As a result, Christopher's mobility is extremely limited.

“We’ve been bringing Christopher to this beach all his life and I don’t want to deny my son the pleasure of being able to put his feet in the water. His life is difficult enough as it is," he said.

The National Park has agreed to support the proposed changes by doubling the number of disabled parking spaces in the nearby car park from three to six. A beach wheelchair will also be available to hire from the Newport Sands Surf Club from mid-June.

“As a family we’ve lived with Christopher’s disability for 32 years so we have a great understanding of how to care for someone who has great dependency needs. The Park assumes that one wheelchair fits all but this is just so wrong," said Mr Varney.

“And their proposal is going to discriminate against the carers, too. I know how difficult it would be to lift Christopher from his own wheelchair into another, and yet I’m a reasonably strong, fit man. But many carers wouldn’t be able to do this.

“One of the lifeguards on the beach told me that in the seven years he’s been working here, he sees an average of 40 disabled people a day visiting the beach because it means so much to them. But this will no longer be able to happen.”

Adrian Varney is now in the process of taking the matter up with Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson and his MP, Stephen Crabb in an attempt to halt the National Park’s decision or to continue to allow Blue Badge holders to park on the sands.

“But when I suggested this to the Authority, they said that there are 10,000 Blue Badge holders in Pembrokeshire," he said. "So do they expect each and every one of them to descend on Newport beach at the same time?

“I’m more than happy to be taken to court and fight for this issue on behalf of my son and all the other disabled people who are being trodden on.

“Newport Sands is a very special place which should be here for everyone to enjoy. And that includes the disabled and the elderly as well.”