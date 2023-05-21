Moon was taken from the Miller’s Ark Farm in Hook, Hampshire on Monday, May 15. But despite a major hunt which is now extending throughout the UK, the little one’s location remains unknown.

Meanwhile a private donor has put forward a ‘guaranteed’ £10,000 cash reward for information that will lead to her safe return.

“The monetary value of a donkey has no bearing on the value of its life in return,” read the post on social media.

"A rescue team is on standby and will be available as soon as the location is disclosed to us, 24/7. And we will ensure your personal details remain totally anonymous.

“This reward is not through the police nor any other organisation, so information would need to be passed directly to us on our message section for a reward to be paid once verified."

The theft happened some time before 5pm on Monday.

“Sadly this afternoon at Miller’s Ark little Moon was been stolen from the field,” commented her owners.

“We are completely devastated and incredibly concerned, she was only born at the beginning of March and needs to be with her mother, Astra.

"This little donkey will be braying loudly tonight because she will be missing her mum badly. This is our only chance to find her.

"If you or anyone you know took her, please return her, so she can go back with her mother who is very distressed."

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 44230191581.