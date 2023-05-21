Rebecca Osbourne, 19, wrote the letter of apology following an incident in Pembroke Dock on the evening of February 1. But despite her actions, police refused to grant her a caution.

“You may consider this to be a little mean-spirited,” her solicitor, Mr Tom Lloyd, told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said that Osbourne was walking through Pembroke Dock at around 6.30pm on the evening of February 1 when she walked up to a group of boys.

“She started shouting comments, calling them inbred c****,” said Ms Sian Vaughan.

“The comments were in relation to the lads’ parents. She then barged through them, and this made them quite upset and they started arguing amongst themselves.”

Osbourne, of Waterloo Road, Pembroke Dock pleaded guilty to the charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour which was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

She was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who informed magistrates that Osbourne had written a letter of apology to the people involved but had failed to submit it in the time the police had allowed her.

“As a result, the police are unwilling to consider a caution,” said Mr Lloyd.

He added that Osbourne had no previous convictions and is hoping to return to college in September to train as either a brick layer or a plasterer.

After considering the facts, magistrates granted Osbourne a conditional discharge for 12 months.

“We’re very sorry to see you here today and it was a silly thing to do,” commented the presiding magistrate.

“But you wrote a letter of apology and it’s a shame that it wasn’t accepted by the police.”

Osbourne was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

