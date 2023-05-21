Steven Inward's 120no meanwhile steered Llangwm (174 for 1) to a nine-wicket win at Burton, and Ben Quartermaine (59) struck a half century as Narberth beat Lawrenny (187) by two wickets.

Saundersfoot lost by 89 runs to Carew (227), with Nick Davies (96) in fine form for the visitors, and a half century from Jonathan Pawlett (51) guided St Ishmaels to victory against Herbrandston (94) by 8 wkts.

Pembrokeshire Cricket League: Results 20 May:

DIVISION ONE

Burton (173-6) lost to Llangwm (174-1) by 9 wkts

Burton; Toby Hayman 28, Jon Venables 65, Matthew John 19no & 1-25. Llangwm; Steve Mills 2-24, Noah Davies 2-32 & 15no, Matthew Kiff 2-31, Steven Inward 120no, William Beresford 34.

Cresselly (269-9) lost to Neyland (289-5) by 20 runs

Cresselly; Charlie Arthur 2-73 & 58, Christian Phillips 1-35 & 23, Simon Cole 2-38, Tom Murphy 72, Iwan Izzard 51. Neyland; Nic Koomen 115 & 2-19, Paul Murray 61, Ross Hardy 33 & 2-44, Dai Davies 27, Jack John 3-47.

Narberth (188-8) beat Lawrenny (187) by 2 wkts

Narberth; Ben Quartermaine 59, Ben Hughes 43no & 2-36, Rhodri Dyer 26, Will Nicholas 20, Davy Johns 4-38, Loui Davies 2-28, Matthew Johns 2-35. Lawrenny; Steve Lewis 42 & 2-38, Harry Thomas 34, Rob Williams 26, Alfie Buckle 24, Rhys Eynon 23no, Jamie Lewis 3-36.

Saundersfoot (138) lost to Carew (227) by 89 runs

Saundersfoot; Tudor Hurle 5-39 & 20, Jack Franklin 2-42, Sam Franklin 43, Danny Brace 19, Paul Mansbridge 18. Carew; James Hinchcliffe 47, Nick Davies 96, Shaun Whitfield 32 & 3-19, Iori Hicks 2-29, Rhys Davies 2-18.

St Ishmaels (95-2) beat Herbrandston (94) by 8 wkts

St Ishmaels; Jonathan Pawlett 51 & 2-10, Peter Bradshaw 21no, Lewis Rhead 4-23, Brennan Devonald 2-18, Andrew Pawlett 2-15. Herbrandston; Jonty Bennett 19, Charlie Malloy 26.

Nick Davies blasts the ball for six falling 4 runs short of a century in Carew's victory over Saundersfoot (Image: Susan McKehon)

DIVISION TWO

Carew II (152-0) beat Cresselly II (151) by 10 wkts

Carew II; Ethan Hall 4-26, Barry Evans 2-35, Joel Rhead 2-25, Ian Sefton 61no, Nic Scourfield 55no. Cresselly II; Matthew Lewis 53, Morgan Lewis 29, Julian Arthur 21.

Haverfordwest (254-6) beat Pembroke Dock (235-4) by 21 runs

Haverfordwest; Mikey Jones 40, Ben Field 65, Jake Merry 83no, Adam James 29, Clive Tucker 1-22. Pembroke Dock; Tom Grimwood 3-51, Neil Gregory 1-45, Bowyn Clark 1-41, Jake Davies 67, Rhys Daley 29, Scott Griffiths 56no, George Smith 52.

Johnston (94) lost to Whitland (250-5) by 156 runs

Johnston; Liam James 3-41, Mark Hicks 1-58, Joe Jones 1-24, Keegan Codd 35, Geno Cleal 20. Whitland; Ed John 69, Kevin Pearce 66, Jack Bowen 33, Glopal Ramasamy 25, Gethin Scourfield 24no, Cian Rees 5-7, Geriant Phillips 2-38.

Kilgetty (195-2) beat Llechryd (194) by 8 wkts

Kilgetty; Ben Evans 62no & 5-58, Richard Cope 68no & 2-24, Jack Parkinson 33, Anthony Bevan 2-40. Llechryd; David Dunfee 61 & 2-28, Johnnie Lewis 46.

Llanrhian (112) lost to Hook (208-8) by 96 runs

Llanrhian; Gwynant Watson 4-54, Jack Jones 2-50, Llion Williams 1-24, Paul Lewis 34, Joe Crellin 24. Hook; Dafydd Bowen 53, Aled Phelps 35 & 2-18, Harry Makepeace 30, Jack Phillips 29, Bradley Flood 6-29, Liam Miller 2-35.

Ben Quartermaine sweeps the ball away from danger to reach a half century in Narberth's victory over Lawrenny. (Image: Susan McKehon)

Charlie Arthur launches the ball for six to reach his half century for Cresselly (Image: Susan McKehon)

Congratulations all round for Nick Koomen on reaching his century (Image: Susan McKehon)