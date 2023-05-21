Ceri Brace (119no) hit a magnificent century and Phil Jones made 56 as Pembroke (265-4) beat Narberth II (70) by 195 runs in the Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League division three.
A half century from Rhys Phelps (59) helped Hook Seconds (182-7) beat Laugharne (122) by 60 runs, and Rob Mathias made 53 as Lamphey (123) beat St Ishmaels II (92) by 31 runs.
Ollie Roberts meanwhile made 83no for Llechryd Seconds (200-9) - but they lost to Burton II (254-5) by 54 runs, thanks to excellent knocks from Richard Caws (122) and Matthew Davies (56).
Stackpole (201-2) beat Haverfordwest II (151-8) by 50 runs with Richard MacKay (62) and Josh Davies (88no) leading the way, before Marcus Adie returned excellent bowling figures of 5-18.
DIVISION THREE
Hook II (182-7) beat Laugharne (122) by 60 runs
Hook II; Rhys Phelps 59, Brennan Martin 46, Danny Hughes 25no, Keiran Sinclair 2-12, Harry Evans 4-25, Matthew Holder 2-12. Laugharne; Ben Thomas 22, Harry Clapperton 41 & 2-48, Carl Smith 2-15, Barry Meredith 2-48.
Lamphey (123) beat St Ishmaels II (92) by 31 runs
Lamphey; Rob Mathias 53, David Dredge 19 John Sture 18, Grant Cole 3-22, Peter McGilloway 4-18. St Ishmaels II; Ieuan Hawkins 2-39, Kevin Bowen 2-7, Steven Williams 2-23 & 24, Rhys Beavis 21, Thomas Williams 2-12.
Llechryd II (200-9) lost to Burton II (254-5) by 54 runs
Llechryd II; Ollie Roberts 83no, Florian Cartwright 2-36. Burton II; Richard Caws 122, Matthew Davies 56, Dan Griffiths 35no, Adrian Griffiths 2-14, Joe John 2-21.
Pembroke (265-4) beat Narberth II (70) by 195 runs
Pembroke; Jack Harries 44, Ceri Brace 119no, Phil Jones 56, Paul White 27no, Alan Webster 3-18, Sam Davies 3-26. Narberth II; Ceri Davies 2-28 & 14, Richard Howell 1-35, Liam Phillips 18, Mike Reekie 12no.
Stackpole (201-2) beat Haverfordwest II (151-8) by 50 runs
Stackpole; Richard MacKay 62, Josh Davies 88no, Yori Roberts 21, Paul Oeppen 17no, Marcus Adie 5-18, Geriant Shaw 1-22. Haverfordwest II; Chris Goodridge 33, Ashoka Siravirathna 55 & 1-46, Jason Stobbs 23, Richard Davies 1-32.
DIVISION FOUR
Haverfordwest III (190-8) lost to Fishguard (349-3) by 159 runs
Haverfordwest III; Nathan Phillips 48, Steff Atyeo 42, Steff Bridger 1-34. Fishguard; Nigel Delaney 105, Kial Keane 147no, Geriant Harries 2-12.
Hundleton (48-0) beat Saundersfoot II (45) by 10 wkts
Hundleton; Jonathan Williams 24no, Yori Humphreys 24no, Stuart McNiffe 5-2, Leighton O'Connor 2-1, Steffan Williams 2-7. Saundersfoot II; D Cope 22.
Lawrenny II (150-8) lost to Carew III (151-5) by 5 wkts
Lawrenny II; Jon Beff 41, Noah Williams 23 & 2-45, Taylor Lewis 1-29 Oscar Lewis 1-14. Carew III; Jeremy Griffiths 2-30 & 29no, Ben Evans 2-19, Archie Smith 1-16, Steven Cole 36, Daniel Heeps 21.
Llangwm II (198-6) beat Llanrhian II (135) by 63 runs
Llangwm II; Shaun Waller 98no, Callum James 47no, Toby Asson 26 & 2-34, Huw Brock 2-17, James Lewis 2-12. Llanrhian II; James Morris 31, Michael Lawrence 40 & 2-17, Carl Davies 2-24.
Neyland II (282-6) beat Crymych (47) by 235 runs
Neyland II; Stephen Murray 45, Lyn Rees 66, Dylan James 30, Nathan Sutton 23, Kieran Arran 3-8, Tom Phillips 2-18. Crymych; D Phillips 3-8, Luke Duburry 22.
DIVISION FIVE
Herbrandston II (125-8) beat Haverfordwest IV (108-7) by 17 runs
Herbrandston II; Tom Phillpot 52no, Ferdy Stephenson 15, Charlie Watson 11, Ben Mathias-Milsom 2-11. Haverfordwest IV; Danny Dewstowe 2-11 & 47, Sidak Mahey 2-22 & 20, John Ryan 1-16, Ian Lewis 20.
Pembroke Dock II (32-0) beat Kilgetty II (28) by 10 wkts
Pembroke Dock II; Owen Hughes 6-6, Jamie White 4-16, Anton John 24no.
Whitland II (112) beat Pembroke II (102-7) by 10 runs
Whitland II; Jamie Thomas 25, Lewis Jones 15 & 2-10, Gethin Benjamin 13 & 2-23, Ewan Bevan 2-10. Pembroke II; Will Davidson 27, Toby Watson 21no, Andrew Joseph 2-36, Hassan Aziz 3-27.
DIVISION SIX
Neyland III (171-7) lost to Hundleton II (191-7) by 20 runs
Neyland III; Korey Arran 69, Cory Riley 22, Rhys Power 3-19. Hundleton II; Ben Adams 110, Elliott Midgely 3-25, Evan Clark 2-39.
Stackpole II (0) w/o v Laugharne II (0)
Whitland III (0) w/o v Llechryd III (0)
