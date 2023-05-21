Played by Welsh actress Lynwen Haf Roberts, Cranogwen stood proudly on deck to proclaim her total dedication to the seas.

“Cranogwen was an incredible woman and a great inspiration to all those she instructed,” said Paula Holt of the Tall Ships (Wales) Trust.

“And this is what makes this event so special. One of our aims is to enable women to have the opportunity to sail a tall ship, as it can be such a fulfilling and sometime a real life-changing moment.

“All too often women are so tied up with the problems and intricacies of their own lives - looking after their children, looking after their ageing parents as well as juggling a career of their own – that they don’t have the opportunity to do things for themselves. And sailing can be an exceptionally strong way to do this.”

The Tall Ships (Wales) Trust acts as an interface between national sail training organisations and the local community to create opportunities for residents from West Wales to experience life changing voyages on board sailing ships.

They also fundraise in order to subsidise trips and make them more accessible and to widen participation.

The Tall Ships (Wales) Trust firmly believe that sailing isn’t just for young people, so they actively encourage and support older people who might have missed out, when young, to access voyages too.

Born in 1839 in the coastal village of Llangrannog, just north of Aberporth, Sarah Jane Rees (Cranogwen) was something of a precocious child who insisted on accompanying her mariner father to sea rather than sewing and cooking as all little girls were expected to do in 19th century rural Wales.

After being taught Latin and astronomy by retired local schoolmaster Hugh Davies she went on to study navigation in London where she gained her master’s certificate, enabling her to command a ship in any part of the world.

In 1859 Sarah Jane set up her own navigation school in her home village of Llangrannog.

She had two romantic friendships with women, first with Fanny Rees until her death from tuberculosis,and then with Jane Thomas which continued for the rest of Rees's life.

Meanwhile the Klevia left Port Penrhyn in Bangor earlier in the week before dropping anchor in Llangrannog to pay homage to Cranogwen’s birthplace. She then headed south to Pembroke Dock from where she will sail to Ireland over the next few days.