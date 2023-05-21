Anderw Morris, 44, was stopped by police officers as he drove his Citroen Tipper van along the A477 at Nash Fingerpost on January 24.

A roadside drugs wipe was positive and he was taken to the police custody suite for further blood tests to be carried out. These confirmed he had 6.3mcg of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. The legal limit is 2.

Morris appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week via a video link from his home in Raleigh Close, Nottingham.

Choosing to e leally unrepresented, he admitted to magistrates that he had smoked cannabis the previous evening but didn’t realise it would remain in his system the following day.

“I didn’t realise it would still affect me,” he said, “eve though there was nothing wrong with my driving.”

Morris was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

