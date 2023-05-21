Max Kirkwood won the 43 kg minor title, whilst siblings Claire and Ianto Lloyd seized the schoolgirls 36kg and schools 54kg titles respectively.

Claire rounded off an impressive season with a unanimous decision over Kyla Edwards (Gwyfi ABC).

The pair had met before in the Western Division Box Cup with the Cardigan girl taking a unanimous points decision.

“This was a slightly better bout than the first with both girls showing some improved boxing and Claire winning another unanimous decision,” said Cardigan ABC head coach Guy Croft.

Claire Lloyd rounded off an impressive season with a unanimous decision over Kyla Edwards (Gwyfi ABC). (Image: Cardigan Amateur Boxing Club)

Kirkwood booked his final place after proving too strong for Tonyrefail’s Dewi Bailey who was stopped in the second round of their semi-final.

The following day the Cardigan boy became a Welsh champion without throwing a single punch when Sonny Calverly (Eastside) was forced to withdraw having failed to make his weight.

Cardigan recorded another early victory in the 54kg semi-finals when Ianto Lloyd over-powered Ashley Williams (Coedeva ABC) to secure victory in the second round.

Lloyd proceeded to produce a polished technical display against Kayden Powell (Gilfach Goch) in the 54 kg final, keeping his opponent at distance with a steady flow of accurate punches from both hands to win by a split decision.

Ianto Lloyd produced a polished technical display against Kayden Powell (Gilfach Goch) in the 54 kg final. (Image: Cardigan Amateur Boxing Club)

With Cardigan’s Josh Mellor winning the senior 86 kg title and Mikey O’Sullivan claiming the 57kg youth crown a fortnight ago, the club have won an unprecedented five Welsh titles this season.

“I would like to congratulate these boxers on their achievements and for all their hard work and dedication leading up to these championships,” said Guy.

“Also, a big thank you to our coaching team of Kevin O’Sullivan, Tom Lloyd and Rob Thomas for all their help throughout the season.

“I'm just about to card another six boxers so next season promises to be just as exciting!”