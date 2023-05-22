The kits, which have been generously paid for and donated by Roland Grigg and the Friends of the Community in Tenby, can be used if someone suffers a catastrophic bleed and can help to stem the flow of blood in the critical minutes before an ambulance arrives and may just save someone’s life.

The kits have full instructions and just like defibrillators, can be used by anyone, without any training.

First Responder Ben James explained: "If you think you might need the kit, ring 999 as you would for any medical emergency and ask for an ambulance. If ambulance control think it is necessary, they will direct you to the nearest cabinet containing the kit."

