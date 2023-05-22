If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Carl, 11 weeks old, male, Poodle cross. Carl is a sweet little boy who loves his toys. He has come to us as an unsold puppy and was very unsure of our intentions at first but is getting braver everyday. If there are toys around he doesn’t even look in your direction but has the best time chasing after them and throwing them in the air with a very waggy tail. Carl should settle well into a calm household with another resident dog to help him settle into home life. Carl loves playing with his kennel friends and is more confident when around them. Carl is such a gentle happy boy that just needs time to learn that you are there for him and he will continue flourishing into the perfect pup.

Vadim, six months old, male, German Shepherd Dog. Vadim is an utter delight to be around. He is beautiful in both looks and personality. He is already learning how to walk on the lead and although clumsy at times with his puppy paws, he is improving everyday and has even been out with a volunteer. Vadim gets on well with all dogs here and he loves playing with them in the yard. Vadim can happily live with resident dogs or be an only dog as long as adopters can provide plenty of enrichment for his very intelligent mind. Vadim needs an experienced GSD home which can continue his socialisation and puppy training. Vadim can’t wait to be in a home, going on adventures and being loved by his forever family.

Whiskey, five years old, female, Cocker Spaniel. Whiskey is such a precious girl who is lovely but very timid around people and is not used to our company. She freezes when we approach her but allows us to handle her easily. In time, with love, she will learn that only positive things happen when we are around and begin to trust us. Whiskey loves her kennel friends and will run around with them in the yard then snuggle up in bed with them. She will need a confident resident dog to help her settle into her new life. Whiskey will need a calm adult only home which can help her learn new skills such as house training and how to walk on a harness/lead.

Nelly, one year old, female, Bernese Mountain Dog. Nelly is an affectionate, confident girl who is quite happy with a gentle fuss and some attention. She will need to learn how to walk on a lead and is very receptive to positive reinforcement so with some patience she should get the hang of it soon. Nelly can be an only dog in the right home or she can easily be homed with resident dogs. Nelly has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters. Nelly brings a smile to all staff that see her, she is such a loving happy dog and deserves to be in her forever home as soon as possible.

Naji, eight months old, female, Pomeranian cross. Naji is a happy confident girl who is full of energy and a zest for life. She can be an only dog in the right home where adopters are around most of the day. She can also live with resident dogs. Naji already walks well on the lead and will want an active home where she goes on adventures with her family. She is a typical eight-month-old puppy and is still learning her manners so for this reason any children would need to be older and dog savy.