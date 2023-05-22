A HAVERFORDWEST man is facing a prison sentence after admitting supplying Class A drugs.
Dean Rosser, 56, of Barn Street, was accused of four offences involving supplying cocaine and diamorphine – or heroin.
Rosser pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply diamorphine and cocaine on April 19, and being concerned in the supply of those two drugs between February 11 and April 19.
Defence barrister Stuart John admitted that a prison sentence was “inevitable”.
Rosser will be sentenced on Wednesday, May 24.
He was remanded in to custody until he is sentenced.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here