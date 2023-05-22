Dean Rosser, 56, of Barn Street, was accused of four offences involving supplying cocaine and diamorphine – or heroin.

Rosser pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply diamorphine and cocaine on April 19, and being concerned in the supply of those two drugs between February 11 and April 19.

Defence barrister Stuart John admitted that a prison sentence was “inevitable”.

Rosser will be sentenced on Wednesday, May 24.

He was remanded in to custody until he is sentenced.