The 79th Pembrokeshire YFC County Rally is being held at the Pembrokeshire County Showground, by kind permission of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society and sponsored by Totally Welsh.

Circus is the theme of this year’s rally, with plenty to see and watch throughout the day - from Singing, Dancing, and a feast of Floral Art Displays to Demonstrate a Circus Skill and the Tug of War Final to end the day!

The Crowning Ceremony will take place at 12 noon, and will see Rally Queen, Megan Phillips, and Male Ambassador, Tomos Lewis, both of Hermon YFC take to the stage alongside their team of attendants. The Awards Ceremony will be held around 4.30pm, with over 50 pieces of silverware to be presented, plus the coveted overall Rally Champions announced.

With over 600 members across the County, the Rally is the highlight of the year for them, and will showcase months of hard work and preparations for the high standard of competitions on the day.

Open from 10.30am, the Rally welcomes members of the public of all ages, is suitable for all the family, and promises to be a great day out! Admission is just £5 for adults and free of charge for Children under 16.

To keep up to date with the latest news within Pembrokeshire YFC, follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.