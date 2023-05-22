Around 50 stalls offering an array of fabulous food and darn good drinks filled Castle Square, The Old Bridge and Square, Quay St and The Riverside.

Thousands of people attended the event and enjoyed not only the great flavours on offer but also free boat rides on the River Cleddau, music and entertainment and free facepainting for the kids.

“It was fantastic, it is always the same,” said organiser Sally Williams. “There was an absolute mass of people all day.

“Every year we have been very very lucky with the weather. We have never had a wet festival yet. Every time we put this event on in the town people come."

Grabbing a quick bite at Haverfoodfest (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith- phil.photo@aol.com)

Sally said one of this year’s highlights was the food festival’s mascots who braved the heat to dress up as pieces of food and delight the crowd, both young and old, as they walked round the festival.

The facepainting and boat rides were also a big hit.

The event is put on every year by a small committee of volunteers who spend around six months organising it.

“We do it for the businesses and people of Haverfordwest. That’s why we do it,” said Sally.

The festival aims to showcase the best culinary delights from Pembrokeshire and throughout Wales with stalls coming to the event from both local establishments and businesses further afield.

A delighted stall helper at Haverfoodfest (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith- phil.photo@aol.com)

The committee is now deciding whether to put on a small Christmas event. Whatever happens Haverfoodfest will return in all its gastronomical glory next year.

“It’s what people want. It’s what they need,” said Sally.

