When Saundersfoot Footlights decided to stage Grease the Musical, the drive began to source the show’s most popular prop – the famous Greased Lightning car.

The vehicle features in the legendary scene where Danny Zuko and his gang sing and dance the song Greased Lightning, and it also features in the drive-in movie scene.

The amateur theatre group searched ‘far and wide’ to find the perfect car for the show, said a spokesman for Saundersfoot Footlights.

He explained: “Eventually we found one at Sculpture Studios, located outside London, who had constructed a scaled down version of the 1948 Ford Convertible - the same car used in the 1978 movie Grease - which was perfectly suited for our show.

“Sculpture Studios create sets and props for movies, TV, theatre, and adverts.

“Our tech team travelled down to London to pick up the car and bring it back to Saundersfoot in time for the cast to rehearse with.”

Interestingly, the mujsical of Grease actually premiered in Chicago seven years before the film of the same name was made.

But essentially the same is its 1950s story from Rydell High School of the romance betweeen Sandy Dumbroski (played by Dana Blythe) and Danny Zuko (played by Jordan Dickin).

And it comes bursting with favourite hits including Summer Nights and You’re The One That I Want alongside, of course, Greased Lightning.

Grease the Musical will be performed at the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot from Monday May 29 to Saturday June 3.

Tickets, at £15, are available online at www.saundersfootamdram.co.uk or at the Regency Hall in Saundersfoot