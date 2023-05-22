Phil Hearnden set off on Friday, May 19 on a 17-day motorcycle ride taking in the whole of the UK through the country roads and lanes.

The aim of the challenge is to raise awareness of Crohn’s and Colitis and other bowel diseases and to raise funds for Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Phil has been fighting Crohn’s for around 30 years now, having been diagnosed at the age of 13.

“I want to raise awareness about the conditions,” said Phil. “There’s around 500,000 people in the UK who are Crohn’s warriors, as we call each other because we battle with it every day and night. And that is just the people who have actually been diagnosed, not the ones who are waiting for a diagnosis or are suffering and haven’t got help.

At St David's Cathedral on day 1. (Image: Phil Hearndon)

“With other conditions, there are usually a list of symptoms, but with Crohn’s, Colitis and other bowel disorders, there can be so many potential symptoms and different people will get different symptoms.

“Sometimes, someone (with undiagnosed bowel disorders) may get an upset stomach after eating a curry, and decide to stop eating curries because of the spice that does it.

“People (with the conditions) go through an awful lot to try and live a simple life and it is not nice.

“I want people to know that they are not alone and there is help out there and they can get through it.”

Phil decided to do the challenge after talking to fellow members of the biker community as he wanted to do more riding and they mentioned about charity rides.

Phil’s 17-day trip began at Withybush Hospital – where his life was saved and he has had a number of operations - where he set out with six other bikers who were going to join him for the first part of the trip.

He will then be joined by his dad for the leg around Wales before spending a couple of days riding on his own.

His partner will join him for the Scottish leg, before finishing the east coast on his own, and expecting to return back to the Haverfordwest hospital early in June.

Phil's dad looking out over the Dyfi Estuary. He is accompanying Phil on the Welsh leg of the challenge. (Image: Phil Hearndon)

You can follow Phil’s journey on social media by searching Phil Hearnden #Trucker-To-Biker and can donate to his JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/phil-hearnden-1678904138705?utm_source=copyLink&utm_medium=one_page&utm_content=page/phil-hearnden-1678904138705&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_term=25b66bbeb4444aff9a96264099a6574c

Sarah Sleet – CEO of Crohn’s & Colitis UK said: “There are more than 500,000 people in the UK with Crohn’s and Colitis, and we are here to support them.

“Our work just wouldn’t be possible without the incredible efforts of our fundraisers all over the UK.

“We are so grateful to Phil – and all those who are marking World IBD Day by raising money and awareness of Crohn’s and Colitis.”