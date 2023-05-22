Fishguard Arts Society’s annual Painting Challenge will take place at Picton Castle and Gardens on Sunday, May 28.

The competition is open to all and will be judged by a man known as ‘the leading authority on the visual culture of Wales’ artist, broadcaster and author, Peter Lloyd.

The competition is part of the FASannual exhibition in the Courtyard and Studio galleries at Picton Castle and Gardens.

The exhibition showcases the wide ranging talents of Pembrokeshire artists. Their work ranges from landscapes, still life, animal and bird life to local scenes of harbours and towns.

The painting challenge starts at 11 am. Pick up your paintbrushes, crayons or pencils and wander around the grounds.

Picton has wonderful grounds, a walled garden, herb gardens and rolling hills all around. There are beautiful old buildings, woods and lake as well as the Welsh Owl Garden and Zoo where many protected birds are housed.

Participants should return to the courtyard at 3pm to show their work and maybe win a prize.

Entrance to the gardens and the painting challenge is £11. Entrants should bring their own materials, Maria’s restaurant and café will be open.

See Picton Castle’s website for full admittance details at other times.

For more details see Fishguard Arts Society www.fishguardartssociety.org.uk or email: fishguardartssociety@yahoo.co.uk.