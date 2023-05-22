AN APPEAL has been launched to help find a man who has been missing in west Wales for five days.
James Beer, 29, was reported missing after last being seen in the Loughor area on Wednesday, May 17 at around 8.30pm.
Mr Beer is described as 5ft 8in with a slim build, light brown short hair, and possibly a goatee.
South Wales Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen Mr Beer, or who has information which could help find him, to come forward.
Anyone who can help can call 101, can email swp101@south-wales.police.uk, can report information via south-wales.police.uk, or can contact South Wales Police directly on Facebook or Twitter. The reference number is 2300163003
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here