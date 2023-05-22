James Beer, 29, was reported missing after last being seen in the Loughor area on Wednesday, May 17 at around 8.30pm.

Mr Beer is described as 5ft 8in with a slim build, light brown short hair, and possibly a goatee.

South Wales Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen Mr Beer, or who has information which could help find him, to come forward.

James Beer was reported missing last Wednesday (17 May) at 8.30pm. (Image: South Wales Police)

Anyone who can help can call 101, can email swp101@south-wales.police.uk, can report information via south-wales.police.uk, or can contact South Wales Police directly on Facebook or Twitter. The reference number is 2300163003