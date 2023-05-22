St Davids Penknife Club is holding its May Day charity walk in order to raise money for these two vital charities.

Shalom House is a palliative day care centre set up in St Davids to support thise suffering from life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Mind Pembrokeshire offers support with mental health through one to one appointments, drop ins and workshops. The charity is especially close to the penknife club’s heart, as one of their members uses it, as have many families in the area.

Registration for Sunday’s walk takes place at 10.30am, with the walk starting at 11am.

This year there are two circular routes – both leaving from St Davids Cross

Route One leaves the Square and heads down to Merrivale car park, via the St Davids Cathedral Bell Tower - then out towards Treginnis Lodge before cutting across country and heading to Porthclais and then onto Caerfai via the coastal path to Glasfryn Lane and around to the RAFA Club.

Route Two - will follow the same route out towards Treginnis Lodge - but then turn down to Porthclais at the crossroads past Rhos y Cribed - from Porthclais walking back up via the road to St Davids - turn right up Goats Street towards St Nons and then the back lane to Caerfai road where you meet up with Route One and head to Glasfryn Lane and around to the RAFA Club.

At the club there will be live music from Ross Gurney and Brian Mirza and a barbecue.

For more information and to download a sponsor form, visit the penknife club’s website, linked above.