With around 50,000 people in Wales currently living with dementia, the percentage of people who are actually diagnosed with the condition remains unknown.

This week Stephen Crabb MP called on NHS Wales to ensure that comprehensive diagnosis data is collected and published centrally on a national level so that Wales’ overall performance can be compared to other parts of the UK.

“Everyone living with dementia deserves an accurate, timely, and high-quality dementia diagnosis so they can access vital care and support, and plan for their future,” commented Stephen Crabb.

"High-quality data will benefit people with dementia and enable NHS Wales to plan resources more effectively.”

In England, the dementia diagnosis rate fell below the national ambition during the pandemic, and it has remained stagnant, at round 62% ever since.

This means that more than 30,000 people have missed out on a diagnosis during this period.

“We believe it’s better to know, as nine in ten people told us they benefitted from getting a diagnosis as it meant they could access treatment and advice, and plan for the future,” said James White, Head of National Influencing at Alzheimer’s Society.

“But in Wales, we don’t even know the scale of the diagnosis challenge, so we need high-quality local and national data as soon as possible.”

As part of Dementia Action Week (15-21 May), Stephen Crabb attended a Parliamentary reception hosted by Alzheimer’s Society focussing on the importance of dementia diagnosis.

Their tagline ‘It’s not called getting old, it’s called getting ill’ encourages people who may be worried about their own or a loved one’s memory recall, to seek support in getting a diagnosis using a ‘symptoms checklist’.

For support and information about dementia visithttp://alzheimers.org.uk/memoryloss or call Alzheimer’s Society on 0333 150 3456.