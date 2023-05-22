Shocking footage showed 66-year-old Terrance Tovey attacking his German Shepherd, Dylan, in Carmarthenshire at around 11.15pm on August 29 last year.

Tovey kicked Dylan, before hanging him from a fence by his lead and continuing to kick him.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard a member of the public ran towards the scene to intervene, and after a discussion, Tovey walked away the dog down a footpath.

RSPCA Cymru launched an appeal following the incident, and this led to the defendant being identified.

Tovey pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Dylan by inflicting physical abuse and mental distress, and to a second offence of failing to meet the dog's needs.

An independent expert veterinary report presented to the court said that Dylan “will have been caused to suffer pain and distress as a consequence of the actions of the man shown on the footage in kicking and suspending the dog by its neck”.

“From the footage shown, the dog acts in an extremely distressed manner whilst being suspended from the fence and it is only the intervention of the second man that interrupts this process and alleviates the dog’s immediate suffering,” the report continued.

“Throughout the footage the dog exhibits periods of submissive behaviour and body language consistent with the dog being fearful and scared of the man during the incident which will have resulted in my expert opinion in the dog being caused to suffer mental distress as well as the physical pain caused by being kicked and suspended by its neck.”

Tovey, of Penyfan Road, Llanelli was handed a 12-weeks sentence – suspended for 12 months – and was disqualified from keeping all domestic animals for 10 years. He was also ordered to pay £400 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

He must complete up to 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Following the sentencing, RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben, said: “This footage was extremely distressing to watch and poor Dylan must have been so frightened. This is no way to treat an animal or beloved pet.

“We’d very much like to thank those who provided us with the evidence and information that led to this conviction as well as the passers-by on the day who intervened. As ever the public are our eyes and ears and we very appreciate their help.”

RSPCA Cymru confirmed that Dylan is now in a new home.