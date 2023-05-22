The Pilgrims’ Fayre, on May 29 in St Davids Bishop’s Palace, marks the achievements of the Ancient Connections project as it comes to a close and the launch of the Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way.

The fayre will celebrate communities past and present as well as the historic and future links between north Wexford and north Pembrokeshire.

“The Fayre is going to be an absolute feast for the senses and should be a fantastic bank-holiday day out for all the family,” said Rowan Matthiessen, Ancient Connections project manager.

The event centres around a lively medieval marketplace hosting an array of exciting stalls. It will showcase some of the finest wares the area has to offer as well as delicious, award-winning food and drink, made from locally sourced ingredients.

There’ll be mischief makers, meandering minstrels and holy relic sellers and surprise pop-up performances too.

Small World Theatre is delighted to return with its three metre tall giant puppet of Saint David and a new six metre long sea monster, which will both process through Wales’ smallest city.

“Small World Theatre never fails to disappoint in creating something fun and engaging for all,” said Rowan.

Thanks to pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, there will also be colourful costumes in the festival’s Pilgrim Parade leading spectators from the Cross Square into the grounds of St Davids Cathedral. Saint David will visit the giant bee skeps created by artist Bedwyr Williams on his way to join the fun of the Fayre.

Other activities include guided pilgrim walks, led by St Davids Cathedral and the Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way; a massed choir performance in the Cathedral led by Span Arts’ choir Côr Pawb; A traditional skills demonstration marquee run by the Tywi Centre; and a programme of artists’ films and documentaries screened in the vaults of the Bishop’s Palace.

The day finishes with an open-air concert of ancient music from Wales and the Celtic nations performed by renowned folk musicians Julie Murphy, Ceri Rhys Matthews, and Jess Ward. A perfect end to a magnificent celebration in the impressive, historic setting of the ruined Bishop’s Palace.

This event is free for all and runs from 11am until 6pm.

Further details can be found on the websites linked above.