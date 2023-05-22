Fishguard RNLI fundraisers held their first annual general meeting since 2019 on Tuesday. May 16.

As fundraisers gathered at RNLI Fishguard station, a tasking request was received from HM Coastguard for the immediate launch of the charity's Trent class all-weather lifeboat Blue Peter VII.

Fortunately, while crew were arriving the incident was successfully resolved by partner agencies, the request to launch cancelled and the meeting commenced.

Following the pandemic, as fundraising activities returned to normal, a number of long serving members of the fundraising team decided it was the right time to step down.

Their decision came after many years of dedicated fundraising for the Fishguard branch.

A team and committee was established, chaired by experienced fundraiser Sylvia Hotchin who decided to remain to guide the new committee through its first year.

The team of volunteers hosted various fundraising activities including a coffee morning, bingo evening and station open day raising a total of £6,536.

“This is a fantastic achievement by the local fundraising team who volunteer their own time to attend meetings, host events and engage with our generous supporters,” said Cedwyn Rogers, Fishguard RNLI Lifeboat press officer.

“With a number of successful events already under their belt this year we look forward to seeing their exciting future events.

“As a station we would like to express our thanks to past members of the fundraising team for their years of hard work and dedication in supporting our station and crew.”

During the AGM, committee members Sylvia, Jo and Libby were re-elected to the roles of chairperson, treasurer and secretary respectively.

On hand to receive the presentation cheque on behalf of the charity were volunteers from various operational roles within the station.