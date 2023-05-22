A portrait of the versatile and audacious Brunel together with an accompanying steam engine have been painted onto two bins which are located near to the skatepark on the Brunel Quay in Neyland.

And it was here that Brunel began his innovative transformation of the town when he introduced the South Wales Railway back in April 1856.

“I’m sure that I can speak for all the people of Neyland as well as the town councillors in thanking those that have organised these two great pieces of artwork which depict the historic connection with both Isambard Kingdom Brunel and the railway,” commented Cllr Ashley Phelan, who is Neyland’s deputy mayor.

“It's fantastic to see the town's history and heritage being displayed for all to see, particularly to the younger generations, and it’s brilliant that Neylanders are so proud of their history.

“The great historic connection to both Brunel and his railway will continue to be recognised and respected by our town.”

Prior to Brunel’s arrival, Neyland consisted of a handful of cottages, two chapels and a pub, most of which were levelled by the railway company between 1855 and 1856.

But once the railway opened, it signalled a complete transformation of the town with its rapid growth and the arrival of a steamship service to Waterford and later to Cork in Ireland.

A huge pontoon, designed once again by Brunel, was launched in the spring of 1857 to facilitate the transport of passengers and livestock to and from Ireland.

In 1858, a steamship route from Neyland to Portugal and Brazil was inaugurated with the result that Neyland had by now, become a true railway boom town. And it was all thanks to the works of Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

Brunel died of a stroke on 15 September 1859.