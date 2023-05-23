Anna Phillips is one of four young musicians in the running for the John Fussell Award for Young Musicians.

Anna plays the harp but has also learnt the violin and piano from a young age.

She began studying the harp through the medium of Welsh whilst in primary school in Haverfordwest.

She was a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Wales and went on to study at the Royal Academy of Music after gaining her Music A Level at Christ College, Brecon in 2018.

While at the academy, she gained her LRAM in 2021, and BMus (1st class hons) in 2022.

She also gained the Olive Jenkins Bursary and the RAM Music Scholarship for BMus and MA and has been given places on the RAM/Southbank Centre Performer as Creator scheme and Wigmore Hall’s Chamber Tots: Early Years Training and Development Scheme.

Anna has also played in concerts with the RAM ensembles and Symphony Orchestra, including at the Royal Festival Hall with conductor Semyon Bychkov.

She has also performed at Christ College Brecon with Claire Jones, the former royal harpist to the Prince of Wales, and toured across the east coast of America with the Claire Jones Harp Ensemble.

She will be up against Cardiff soprano Grace Hope-Gill, Essex-born oboist Samuel Willsmore and Llanrhaeadr born tenor Dafydd Jones for the coveted £2,500 prize to help with their studies.

The final of the John Fussell Award for Young Musicians will take place on Tuesday, June 14 at 7.30pm at the Taliesin Arts Centre, Swansea University.

The public are able to attend the free event, where the four finalists will perform a short recital.

Following the recital, a panel of adjudicators, chaired by organist Huw Tregelles Williams, with operatic soprano Ellen Williams and orchestral contractor and percussionist Dave Danford deciding the winner.

The runners up will receive cheques of £450.

The John Fussell Award was set up in memory of John Fussell, a well-known figure in the South Wales music scene between 1970 and his death in 1990.

His belief was that young musicians should have support with furthering their studies to achieve their dreams and so the trust fund was set up in his memory to fund the yearly award.

To be eligible, young people must have either been born or raised in Wales, have Welsh heritage or study in Wales and must be in a music college or their final or postgraduate year.