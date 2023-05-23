Ballet Cymru will be bringing their performance of Roald Dahl’s Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs to Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre.

It is described as an exquisite classical ballet for adults and kids alike. The performance will see Ballet Cymru’s dancers bring Dahl’s story to life to music by Paul Patterson.

The scores for the performance were commissioned by The Dahl Foundation and have been used all across the world.

There will be glorious costumes by Steve Denton, amazing dancing, and stunning video projections and lighting by John Bishop to delight and entertain both children and adults alike.

Ballet Cymru: Roald Dahl’s Little Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs will be at the Torch Theatre on Wednesday, June 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £19 for adults, £18 for concessions and £11 for under 8s. Tickets can be bought from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.