Dean Rees, 48, barged his way in to his partner’s home in the early hours of September 22 last year making accusations against her, before strangling her twice.

During the attack, Rees’ partner managed to call 999, and left it connected during the incident.

The call handler heard a woman’s voice saying “Stop…I haven’t done anything” and asking someone to leave her house.

Officers attended the victim’s address in Llanelli. The victim was visibly shaken by the assault, and was hesitant to make a statement against him out of fear for her safety.

However, with the support of the officers, she spoke up.

Dean Rees was sentenced to two years in prison. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Rees, of Caeconna Road in Swansea, was arrested within half an hour of the 999 call being made.

He was charged with intentional strangulation – an offence which came into force under the Domestic Abuse Act in 2022 following concerns that perpetrators were avoiding punishment as the act can often leave no visible injury.

He appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, May 5, where he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Rees was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Further practical support has been offered by the police to the victim, who has also worked with an independent domestic violence advocate following the incident.

If you’re living with domestic abuse or violence and want to report this, you can contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or online via https://orlo.uk/Zfcf7.

Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired and would like to make a report can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

In an emergency, always call 999.

If you do not want to make a report at this time, but you do need support, more information on support organisations can be found at dyfed-powys.police.uk/advice.