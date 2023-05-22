Senedd Member Paul Davies visited St Davids’ Lleithyr Meadow Club Campsite, to hear more about the challenges facing the local tourism sector and spoke to staff about the campsite’s operations.

Lleithyr Meadow is a Caravan Club site that welcomes caravans and motorhomes. It is just over a mile away from Whitesands and nestled between three headlands on the coast.

“It was great to visit the campsite and see for myself how the site operates,” said Mr Davies.

“Pembrokeshire is home to many local tourism businesses and it’s vital that the sector is supported so it can continue to flourish.”

He said that the last few years haven’t been easy for the tourism industry and that it was more important than ever that ministers at the Senedd recognise the challenges facing the tourism industry, developing policies that can actively support it.

With this in mind he hit out against the proposed Welsh Government visitor levy which local authorities could introduce in order to support investment in the tourism sector in their area.

A public consultation on this small additional charge, that could be applied to stays in overnight, commercially let visitor accommodation, was launched last September.

“Actions speak louder than words and so it’s a real shame that the Welsh Government is pushing ahead with a tourism tax, despite vehement opposition from the sector.

“As the local Senedd Member, I’ll continue to do everything I can to promote and support sustainable tourism in Pembrokeshire and develop a healthy tourism sector that values its contribution to the local and national economy.”