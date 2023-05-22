The Cross Inn is the only pub in the village of Hayscastle Cross, and for the last 160 years it has been run continuously by the Phillips family.

However, for the last two years the pub has been on the market. But with no buyers coming forward, the local community is determined to not only buy the pub but enhance its role at the centre of village life.

The team from Y Cross Cas-lai Community Benefit Society Ltd have smashed their minimum target of £200,000 of shares in the pub sold.

Y Cross Cas-lai Community Benefit Society Ltd volunteers have smashed their £200,000 target to help save The Cross Inn. (Image: Y Cross Cas-lai Community Benefit Society Ltd)

To help raise the funds, the group held a community auction, a big car wash, coffee morning, an epic tractor run, bingo and tippit evenings, raffles and even enlisted the help of a local Dalek.

Current owners Wayne and Angela Phillips are calling time to pursue other interests and the pub will cease trading at the end of July this year. Y Cross Cas-lai Community Benefit Society Ltd plans to buy the pub, refurbish it, and reopen with a fresh look as soon as possible.

“We are so thrilled to have the support of our friends, families, residents and many local businesses, including the current owners who have all been so good natured and supportive,” said the society’s chairman Geraint Evans.

“Our ambition has captured everyone’s imagination and even though it’s really hard work, we’re having a great time because it’s so meaningful and we’re making it happen together.

Property officer Clive Hampton, chairman Geraint Evans, and liaison officer Mark Austin outside The Cross Inn. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“We have exciting plans to create a warm and vibrant village pub and community hub.

“We’ve already lost two garages, a shop, a Post Office and the school from the village. Closure of the pub would shatter the community, so using the profits from the pub, we’re taking charge and bringing back some of the essential services that the community needs.”

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb shared his support for the bid. In a letter to Michael Gove, he reflected on the shared values between Y Cross Cas-lai Benefit Society Ltd and those of the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund, whose goal is “safeguarding the small, but much-loved local assets on which we cannot put a price”.

Mr Crabb went on to say: “I support the bid from Y Cross Cas-lai Community Benefit Society Ltd which will not only retain an important village asset but also promote community cohesion which focusses on sustaining a sense of place and societal wellbeing.”

For more information, you can visit ycrossinn.cymru.