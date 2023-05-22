Presented by the Pembrokeshire Music Service, the musical celebration gave young people from across the county the opportunity to perform for family, friends and the wider community in a relaxed environment. For many of the young musicians it was their first public concert.

Outstanding performances were given by the County Brass Band, Training Orchestra (featuring the Second Steps group), Concert Band, Rock and Pop bands, Rock Strings, and the Symphonic Wind Band. There were also fantastic performances from Pembrokeshire’s Community Choir and the Cleddau Chamber Orchestra.

The Concert Band being conducted by Emily Sweeney-Davies (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

“The standard was exceptional and a wonderful evening was had by one and all," said one proud parent attending the event.

"Well done everyone. A massive thanks to everyone involved and much appreciation to Pembrokeshire Music Service, we are so lucky to have you!”.

The evening included a premier performance of county pupil Sam Gardner-Williams’ composition Something to do with Hills and Rivers. A pupil at Ysgol Bro Preseli, Sam will be studying composition at the Royal College of Music in September.

Philippa Roberts, head of the Music Service, said: “A huge thank you from the team at Pembrokeshire Music Service to everyone who contributed to making Music at the Manor a wonderful community event.

"Working in partnership with Valero, the Friends of Pembrokeshire Young Musicians and Scolton Manor, I am grateful to everyone who helped and supported the performers to provide a special evening of live music.”

David Haynes, Headteacher of Greenhill School, compered the evening. He is pictured with composer Sam Gardner-Williams and the Wind Band. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Cllr David Simpson, Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, thanked the team at Pembrokeshire Music Service for the excellent evening’s entertainment.

“Credit must go to the brilliant participants," he said. "Be they playing an instrument or singing songs, they were excellent.”

Patricia Mawuli Porter OBE added: “The wide range of ages, music styles and levels was wonderful - and the inclusion of a couple of youth bands, ripping out renditions of songs like Teenage Dirtbag contrasted with the classical and movie theme scores to give a depth of musical colour, texture and appreciation,” she said.

Vivienne Ward from Newport Music Society congratulated all the performers, saying: “What impressive young musicians there are in Pembrokeshire and what a wonderful variety of different bands/orchestras are available for the young to choose from."

The Community Choir, made up of singers from all over the county, was led by Sarah Benbow (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The Training Orchestra featuring the Second Steps players, led by Verity Evans & Paulette Wilkinson. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)