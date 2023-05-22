Children, from the ages of six to early teens, are allegedly hurling abuse, intimidating them and damaging and stealing their belongings.

One teenage girl said she was surrounded by a gang and taunted.

“I’ve never heard language as bad as this in my life – even the ‘C’ word - and this was coming from an eight-year-old child,” said Sarah, a mother who has asked that her surname be omitted.

"Some children have zero respect for others. And if an adult says anything to them or reprimands them, they'll get a barrage of abuse hurled back at them.”

Sarah visited the park on Saturday morning after her son was subjected to bullying earlier in the week.

“He asked if he could go to the park on his scooter, so I told him that if anybody tried to bully him, then he should come home straight away," she said.

"Within 20 minutes he was back. The minute he’d walked in through the park gates a gang of around 12 children aged between around six and 13, surrounded him.

"He sensed there were going to be problems.

"They snatched his water bottle from him and attempted to steal his scooter and when he made a run for it, they abused him verbally.

“My child is ten years old, he’s being raised correctly and never, on any level, does he use language like this.

“But these children are probably hearing this sort of language in their homes.

“The other day I saw a man walk into the park with a toddler who couldn’t have been more than three.

"As soon as the child was inside the park, the man walked away and left the infant there on her own.

“The ground is covered in glass, as well as other kinds of rubbish, so it’s a real unsafe place to be. I dread to think what could have hapened to that little child”.

In addition to claims of anti-social behaviour, people who live near to the park have said they are being affected by noise disturbance as groups of youths "congregate to play loud music" until 11.30pm most nights.

“It’s got to the point where this park should either be taken over by the council and run accordingly, or be permanently shut down,” continued Sarah.

“There could be up to 50 children in that park, particularly this time of the year when the days lengthen and the weather gets warmer.

"My fear is that one day a poor innocent child will get picked on and will be unable to get out safely. This is bullying on an epic scale.

"But I don’t think there's a solution, unless children are taught the meaning of respect and their parents take more responsibility in raising them in the correct way.”

Meanwhile county councillor Vivien Stoddart has expressed her sadness at some of the behaviour at the community-run park at Hubberston.

“This is a beautiful community playground within walking distance of the housing estates, which has been run for many years by a dedicated band of volunteers,” she said.

“It’s a real community effort. For this sort of thing to happen because of the behaviour of others is so depressing.

“And what makes the situation even worse is the fact that if forced to close, it will be the second playground which has been lost to the area as a result of vandalism and bad behaviour in recent years.”